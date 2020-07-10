Noah Lyles runs 200m world record — then discovers he actually ran 185m

“Here’s Lyles, he’s about to finish and the others are maybe a second …” gasped Cram as he tried to grasp how Lyles had seemingly clocked 18.9 seconds for 200 meters while running at the Inspiration Games in Bradenton, Florida, on Thursday.

“That cannot be right,” continued Cram. “That cannot be right. 18.91 — that cannot be right. Can it?”

The time could have seen Lyles better Usain Bolt’s record of 19.19 seconds set at the 2009 world championships.

However, it had been later unmasked that the he had lined up in the wrong lane and actually ran 185 meters. In the finish, 22-year-old Lyles was disqualified, with the victory and $10,000 prize likely to France’s Christophe Lemaitre who ran 20.65 in Zurich, Switzerland, and Dutchman Churandy Martina awarded 2nd, clocking 20.81 in Papendal, Netherlands. “You can’t be playing with my emotions like this … got me in the wrong line,” Lyles later wrote on Twitter. READ: An asthma sufferer, sprinter Noah Lyles is taking extra precautions amid pandemic The Inspiration Games saw 30 athletes compete in seven different venues world wide as organizers sought an alternative solution to the Zurich Diamond League amid the coronavirus pandemic. Races began simultaneously so TV viewers could see athletes competing side-by-side, in the case of Lyles, who won the 200m world championship title this past year, he finished so far in front of the other two competitors that eyebrows were immediately raised.

