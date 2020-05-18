Noah Cyrus Emotionally Recalls ‘Absolutely Unbearable’ Childhood Growing Up In Miley Cyrus’ Shadow

Growing up within the highlight is difficult, however it’s nearly more durable to develop up within the shadows of a well-known member of the family!

Noah Cyrus, daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and youthful sister of Miley Cyrus, had a lower than regular childhood, selecting to open up about what it was like being born into fame via track.

During an Instagram Live chat on Saturday to debate her new EP, The End of Everything, the 20-year-old wasn’t afraid to point out her feelings. Speaking particularly in regards to the monitor Young and Sad, which is about her expertise rising up as Miley’s little sister, Noah recalled feeling ignored throughout her youthful years:

“Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister, but, you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s**t about due to what people said to me online.”

Through tears, she continued:

“It was absolutely unbearable. And that’s why I write, ‘My sister’s like sunshine / Always bringing good light wherever she will go / And I was born to rain clouds / When they blew the flame out / Blessed in her shadows.’ Because, that’s why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow.”

For Noah, she “always believed” that, which made it “so hard” for her to beat:

“That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. And it was either that or that I wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, I feel like sometimes I feel like I don’t even breathe right sometimes.”

We can solely think about!!

Opening up extra in regards to the story behind the track, Cyrus defined:

“Basically, that was what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that’s been a big part of my life, and I probably won’t talk about it anymore, but I just wanted to put it out. Everybody always says, ‘You’re giving the people power by seeing it,’ but I can’t control seeing it. You guys are young, you know the internet. And it’s been really tough on me, so that song is just pretty tough to get through.”

Hear extra from her candid chat (beneath):

Noah Cyrus speaking about her track “Young and Sad” the place she discusses the struggles of rising up with a well-known sister and it’s impacts on her. We love you Noah ❤️ “My sister’s like sunshine

Always bringing good light wherever she will go” – @NoahCyrus pic.twitter.com/YoxAWGsA8A — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) May 15, 2020

We can completely perceive what she means! Thank you for being so sincere, Noah.

