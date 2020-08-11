Noah Centineo shares photos of himself bulking up to play He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ remake

The star is tailoring (and bulking) up to play He-Man in the “Masters of the Universe”remake

Centineo revealed fans simply how he’s changing in 2 photos published to his Instagram with the saucy caption, “The question is … should I start training again?”

This movie, which is set to struck theaters next March, is a remake of the 1987 flick of the very same name directed by Gary Goddard which starred Courteney Cox, Dolph Lundgren, Frank Langella, and JonCypher It’s about 2 teenagers who satisfy He-Man, who comes from the worldEternia He’s on an objective to conserve the universe from the evilSkeletor Adam and Aaron Nee are set to direct the movie.

The characters were initially developed by Mattel in the early 1980 s, ultimately ending up being a film and an animation series and after that a rebooted animation series in 2002 on CartoonNetwork

