No10 advertises for £135,000-a-year ‘skunkworker’ to join data-science led team

Downing Street is advertising for £135,000-a-year worker that will be responsible for a brand new data science unit at No10.

The candidate will head the ‘skunkworks-type organisation’ and lead the brand new analytical unit known as ’10ds’, which stands for ’10 Data Science’.

The new unit is directed at ‘transforming’ decision-making in the us government, The Telegraph reported.

The term ‘skunkworks’ started in the U.S. throughout the Second World War and describes a project manufactured by a small and loosely structured group concentrating on radical innovation.

It says: ‘The vision of 10ds is a skunkworks type organisation that builds innovative computer software to enable the PM to make data driven decisions and thereby transform government.’

The unit ‘will ensure that No10 is an intelligent customer of analysis, providing challenge and feedback across government’.

The Analytical Unit is ‘a pseudo start-up within No10 designed to drive forward the quantitative revolution. The current plan is to set up a data engineering team, data science team, a skunkworks and an analytical deep dive unit.’

The job emerges as a two-year appointment and applications close on July 27.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s chief aide, has been a longstanding critic of the way the civil service works, calling for more modern organisation and data-driven policies.

The successful candidate will be able to advise Prime Minister Boris Johnson at pace

Skunkworks since World War II The term skunkworks originated in World War II. It was used to describe a small and loosely structured group who focused on radical innovation inside their research and development. Lockheed’s Advanced Development Projects Division in Burbank, California, designed the P-80 Shooting Star, the very first U.S. jet fighter plane, under similar circumstances in 1943. Now, it on average refers to technology projects developed in semi secrecy such as Google X Lab.

During the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, Mr Cummings used data to transform polling done throughout the lead up to the referendum.

In a blog post, Mr Cummings wrote: ‘One of our central ideas was that the campaign had to do things in neuro-scientific data which have never been done before.’

They integrated data from social networking, online advertising, web sites, apps and canvassing along with direct mail, polls, on the web fundraising and activist feedback.

He added which they had experts in physics and machine learning with skills far beyond the conventional applied to political campaigns.

The physicists looked over campaigns from around the world and built a scientific model based on the research. They exploited themes and tactics in successful campaigns.

In January, Mr Cummings posted an advert for ‘assorted weirdos’ to apply for jobs within the civil service.

This was a direct challenge to the civil service and Whitehall establishment which Mr Cummings had long criticised and Mr Johnson planned to reform.

Writing on his personal blog, Mr Cummings lay out plans for a Downing Street shake-up in which maths and physics PhDs would mingle with ‘weirdos and misfits with odd skills’ and people who ‘fought their way out of appalling hell holes’.

Mr Cummings warns recruits that he will ‘bin you within weeks if you don’t fit’, adding: ‘Don’t complain later because I made it clear now.’

One of the appointees, Andrew Sabisky, quit in February amid criticism of controversial past comments on pregnancy, eugenics and race.