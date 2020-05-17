No-yeast frying pan pizza recipe

My recipe is a method of making a pizza also if you do not have any type of yeast, or simply have issues with the entire kneading/proving malarkey. Just blend the flour as well as water as well as away you go– no confirmation called for– as well as tasty pizza can be your own in mins with any type of covering you elegant. It’s a pizza with bun base– a “scozza”, after that.

Prep time: 20 mins|Cooking time: 20 mins

MAKES

Two 25 centimeters pizzas

COMPONENTS

400 g self-raising flour, plus added for cleaning

2 fresh mozzarella spheres

300 ml water

1 loaded tsp salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

200 ml passata

Pepperoni, thyme or oregano, or anything else you want to utilize as a covering

APPROACH