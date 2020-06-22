A man and a female have come forward to say which they were attacked and had their car damaged by way of a group armed with rocks near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed in a police-related incident earlier in the day this month in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ty Spiceland, 35, and a woman who wished to remain unidentified say they were confronted with the group on University Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Spiceland told WSB-TV he was punched in the face area three times and was told that white people couldn’t be on that road as members of the group also threw rocks at his car.

“Overall I absolutely agree with their side,” Spiceland said. “All I wanted to do is just roll down the window and try and reason with the guy and say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to Wendy’s, we’re just passing through, we’ll be gone in one second.’ And he just didn’t want to hear that or anything about that, he straight-up said, ‘No white people are allowed on this road.’”

“It’s scary to have someone come after you like that,” that he added. “We take their side. We weren’t being disrespectful in any kind of way. We were just trying to get on the interstate.”

Another person in the car says he tried to explain they certainly were trying to get on the interstate before that he says that he was punched. It’s unclear if there’s any video of this incident. Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/hb9uBRsqs7 — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 21, 2020

The woman who was simply in the vehicle also said that they were told to show around due to the color of the skin. “They said, ‘You can’t go this way,’” she said, adding that she was told the reason why was, “You’re not African American. Only African Americans are allowed on this road. You’re white, you’re a cracker, whatever word they used. You’re not allowed on this road. Turn around.” The woman continued to say that she was left with injuries to her arms and face from the rocks that have been thrown at her.

Racial tensions remain at an all-time full of the wake of the deaths of Brooks along with of George Floyd, the latter dying in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 22, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

