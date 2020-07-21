No White House coronavirus task force members currently expected at Trump’s briefing

After Trump has largely adopted a method of ignoring the pandemic in the last couple weeks as his poll numbers have continued to drop, he announced Monday he would resume resume regular public briefings after discontinuing them in April and declaring them a waste of time. Trump is expected to carry these briefings a few times per week but not on a regular basis like that he was earlier in the day this year.

There’s still an internal separate over whether Trump should take the stage, with some aides reminding the others how hard they fought to convince Trump to finish the briefings after the disastrous one in April when he suggested sunlight and ingesting disinfectant s could help cure coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN he and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, have still not been told whether or not they will be in attendance at Tuesday’s 5 p.m. ET briefing at the White House.

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Tuesday that details on who’ll attend the briefing continue to be being exercised.

“They are still figuring that out,” Adams said all through an appearance on “CBS This Morning” when asked if that he, Fauci and Birx will undoubtedly be attending the briefing. “I realize that as they resume, we will be there in our different roles. As folks know, I’m a solid advocate in making sure we’re promoting the awareness of the impact [of Covid-19] on communities of color, specially African-Americans and particularly Hispanics,” Adams told CBS. Aides have debated for weeks bringing right back Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings — although President himself was not entirely convinced that resuming them was recommended, people acquainted with the discussions said. Trump insisted that using his platform to focus exclusively on coronavirus would be a mistake and would signal to the country that his response so far has failed. But top allies, including Vice President Mike Pence, his weekend golf partner Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway advised him that not appearing in front of the problem was the main of his political woes. In order to convince him, aides developed a compromise: his briefings could cover a range of topics, not only the pandemic. That means it’s likely the country will hear of a number of unrelated issues if the President takes the podium, including references to quelling protests in Portland and federal efforts to tamp down on violence in cities with Democratic mayors — two of Trump’s fixations which he believes play well with his supporters. Some of Trump’s aides would rather he focus more single-mindedly on the pandemic, however they feel that regular briefings, even when they veer into other topics, will benefit the President politically. Other Trump aides privately disagree, saying that compromise risks putting Trump in the identical position that he was in April: wandering off-topic and getting baited into fights with reporters. Some in the White House communications office have pushed for the briefings that occurs in settings outside the White House, like at the headquarters of health agencies, to keep them more narrowly focused. But Tuesday’s will undoubtedly be back in its familiar setting: the James Brady briefing room. Wherever they occur, aides said it had been unlikely Trump would be joined by task force members, as that he was in the spring. And they indicated they expected the briefings could be shorter compared to the lengthy sessions that sometimes stretched near to two hours.

Source link