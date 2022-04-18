No Way Home was one of the biggest hits from Marvel Studios. The film was the latest installment of the famous Spiderman franchise. It had a huge build-up and fans were very much excited to feast their eyes on the movie.

Expectedly, the movie did break a number of box office records. At one point in time, it was competing with “Avengers:Endgame”. The movie threatened to topple Endgame in terms of revenue. However, it seems that other records have also been broken other than the box office. News of a fan in Florida has come into the purview recently.

He has made an insane record by watching the movie almost three hundred times. That too, at the theaters! Ramiro Alanis hails from Florida. He is one of the ardent followers of Marvel movies. He stated that watching the movie twice or thrice did not satisfy him enough. Thus he decided to up the ante.

The man watched No Way Home a staggering two hundred and ninety-two times! Ramiro claims to have started watching the movie from the month of December 2021 till March 2022. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

No Way Home Watched By A Fan For 292 Times!

No Way Home has been one of the greatest hits in recent times. The movie is said to have revived the theaters after the pandemic.

The man from Florida did help a lot too in reviving theaters. According to his claim, he has spent seven hundred and twenty hours on the movie.

The estimated ticket price has been calculated at around $3400.

Unfortunately, the man was not inducted into the Guinness Book Of World Records. In order to do so, he had to watch the entire movie without any break.

Sadly, there were eleven such instances when the fan took a break. All in all, No Way Home did seem to spin a web for movie lovers.