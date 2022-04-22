The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno Karabakh. Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation around the clock at 27 checkpoints and monitoring the ceasefire. No violations were reported in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Patrols were carried out in Askeran, Martakert, Martuni regions, in the Lachin corridor.

The engineering-sapper groups of the peacekeeping contingent continue to inspect, clear the area of ​​mines, unexploded ordnance. 0.5 hectare area was cleaned during the day.

“Continued cooperation with the General Staffs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Armed Forces is maintained to ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and to prevent possible incidents,” the statement said.