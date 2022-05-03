The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno Karabakh. The Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation in 27 observation posts around the clock, controlling the observance of the ceasefire regime.

No violations were reported in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Russian peacekeeping units accompanied a column of Azerbaijani armed forces to the south through the Lachin corridor.

The engineering-sapper groups of the Russian peacekeeping mission continue to demine the objects և the place. 1 HA area was cleaned during the day.

Patrols were carried out in Shushi, Martakert, Martuni regions, in Lachin corridor. “Continued cooperation with the General Staffs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Armed Forces is maintained to ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and to prevent possible incidents,” the statement said.