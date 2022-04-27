The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh. As reported by Armenpress, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement on this.

Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation around the clock at 27 checkpoints and monitoring the ceasefire.

It is noted that no violations were registered in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“Patrols were carried out in Askeran, Martakert, Martuni regions, in the Lachin corridor.

The engineering-sapphire groups of the peacekeeping contingent continue to inspect, clear the area of ​​mines, unexploded ordnance. 1 HA area was cleaned during the day.

“Continued cooperation with the General Staffs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Armed Forces is maintained to ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents,” the statement said.