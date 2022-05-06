The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation around the clock at 27 checkpoints and monitoring the ceasefire. No violations were registered in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Russian peacekeeping units accompanied 7 columns of the Azerbaijani armed forces to the south through the Lachin corridor.

Engineer-sapper groups of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue demining the facilities. 0.5 HA area was cleaned during the day.

Patrols were carried out in Shushi, Martakert, Martuni regions, in Lachin corridor. “Continued cooperation with the General Staffs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Armed Forces is maintained to ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and to prevent possible incidents,” the statement said.