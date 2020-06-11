No touching, no group dancing and no kissing – Bollywood prepares for life in the coronavirus era

Mr Malhotra welcomed the lengthy advice, arguing that it’s necessary to protect the health of workers in a fashion meaning their livelihoods is also maintained.

He aims to resume filming in July, once he can make certain that the new guidelines may be followed.

“Where shoots have started, the entire set is being sanitised on a regular basis, we are shooting with an optimum crew and the crew is using face shields, gloves, and other necessary safety equipment,” said Punit Misra, the CEO of domestic broadcast business at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, another major Bollywood production house.

Vidya Balan, an actress who was focusing on the blockbuster Sherni when filming was postponed, also welcomed the new regulations.

“This is probably going to be the new normal for a while, and besides doing the best we can to help each other out during these trying times, I’m looking forward to embracing it and getting back to work and doing what I love,” she said.

Although cinemas will continue to be shut for now, the Multiplex Association of India has proposed a “safe” plan to reopen them from June 30.

This will include the wearing of masks in the cinema, the utilization of e-tickets and seats between families being left empty.

Even in lockdown, Bollywood has been plunged into controversy, with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani prompting a silly public backlash after they spoke out against the killing of George Floyd by police in the United States.

Indians responded on social media marketing by questioning why the actresses hadn’t condemned Islamophobic attacks their very own country.

“Priyanka Chopra wants to end racism in the US, but is just fine with the blatant Islamophobic attacks in India,” wrote one user.

Whilst others were also quick to point out that both Ms. Chopra and Ms. Patani advertise skin fairness salves, these criticisms are unlikely to impact Indians’ long-term love of cinema, and Mr Malhotra said it will not be well before cinemas are packed again.

“There is no doubt demand will return to 100 percent levels in a country like India, which is entertainment crazy,” he said.