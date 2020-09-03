‘No Time To Die’ trailer is a wild ride around the world for Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig is in action in the 25th installation of the Bond franchise, with a caption for the trailer on Twitter reading: “The mission that changes everything begins … #NoTimeToDie.”

It’s a the two-and-half-minute clip filled with quick automobiles, the upper class and scenes from around the world.

In the movie, Bond’s retirement in Jamaica is interrupted when he’s contacted us to rescue a abducted researcher. Craig stars with Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, and Ana De Armas who likewise starred with Craig in “Knives Out.”

The film is now set to play in theaters in November after being delayed a few times due to the coronavirus pandemic.