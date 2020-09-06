©Reuters bett1ACES exhibit competition



By Amy Tennery

New York City (Reuters) – A restriction on viewers due to the COVID-19 pandemic did little to hinder Matteo Berrettini’s biggest fan on Saturday, who stood outside the fence to scream motivation throughout the 6th seed’s third-round triumph on Saturday.

Giovanni Bartocci, whose Manhattan dining establishment Via Delle Pace Berrettini notoriously often visited throughout the competition in 2015, stood outdoors Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday screaming motivation – and ultimately using a microphone and speaker – as the Italian took apart challenger Casper Ruud in straight sets on Court 17.

The phenomenon brought in the attention of curious observers – however if the impassioned chef felt awkward about the attention, he definitely didn’t reveal it.

“I think nobody didn’t hear him,” Berrettini informed press reporters with a smile. “(He) was really loud today. I think louder than the other days.”

Bartocci, who appeared in Berrettini’s box in 2015 when he made it to the competition’s semifinals, was likewise found along the fence screaming cheers on Thursday when the 24-year-old beat second-round opponent Ugo Humbert.

Berrettini stated he might quickly be returning the favor, after Bartocci’s dining establishment came down with a …