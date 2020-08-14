No, The Real-Life Annabelle Doll Did Not Escape From A Museum!

If you believed 2020 could not get any scarier, what with a pandemic and murder hornets, this might have simply shown you incorrect!
On Friday, a report began declaring that the real-life Annabelle doll– you understand, the motivation behind the Annabelle scary franchise– had actually left from the Warren Museum where she has actually been kept because the 1970s.
Though this claim has actually because been unmasked, it didn’t stop Twitter from responding to the possibly frightening news!
For those not familiar with the story of Annabelle, a trainee nurse was apparently offered the doll, which remained in truth a Raggedy Ann doll and not the scary dealt with lady from the motion pictures, in 1970. However, it holds true the doll is declared to have actually acted oddly, and a psychic informed the trainee the doll was occupied by the spirit of a dead lady calledAnnabelle Legendary ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren were gotten in touch with after the trainee and her roomie attempted to neglect the spirit-possessed doll, however she continued to display frightening habits. The Warrens pronounced her demonically had, and moved her to a glass box in their Monroe, Connecticut museum.
The doll functioned as motivation for The Conjuring movie series, that includes Annabelle, Annabelle: …