No, The Real-Life Annabelle Doll Did Not Escape From A Museum!

If you believed 2020 could not get any scarier, what with a pandemic and murder hornets, this might have simply shown you incorrect!

On Friday, a report began declaring that the real-life Annabelle doll– you understand, the motivation behind the Annabelle scary franchise– had actually left from the Warren Museum where she has actually been kept because the 1970s.

Though this claim has actually because been unmasked, it didn’t stop Twitter from responding to the possibly frightening news!

