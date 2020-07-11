No sweat! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out for an appointment in scorching Beverly Hills

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemed to put their ongoing privacy court case and feud with ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney in it as they stepped out for an appointment in Beverly Hills Friday.

Pictures obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com show the former Royals donning face masks and hats as they left an appointment in their new neighbor hood Friday afternoon.

Meghan, 38, who led the best way to their waiting car, dressed for the scorching California weather, with temperatures reaching 84 Fahrenheit and humidity topping 67 percent yesterday.

She wore a loose cream linen dress with matching cream and black ballet flats, and accessorised her outfit with a large straw hat and dark sunglasses.

A dark cross-body bag hung across her petite frame while she clutched a definite purse in her hands.

Harry, 35, opted for a far more casual look of dark blue jeans, a grey polo shirt, navy trainers and a cap.

The couple exited the building flanked by their security team, who also wore face masks, before one of them opened the car door for Meghan.

Harry walked behind his wife and made his method to the other side of the black SUV before getting in.

The rare outing comes amid a turbulent couple of weeks for the Sussexes who have been laying low and have only been spotted out a number of times since their proceed to LA.

The couple have been holing up in Tyler Perry’s LA mansion since they fled to the usa from Canada before the borders to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry walked several steps behind his wife out of the building in what marked a rare outing for the couple since their proceed to LA