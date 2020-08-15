No surprise at Perez’s pace after COVID absence, says Szafnauer By Reuters

©Reuters Spanish Grand Prix



BARCELONA (Reuters) – Sergio Perez got where he ended on Saturday, certifying 4th for the Spanish Grand Prix in his very first race back from COVID -19 quarantine.

The Mexican had actually likewise lined up 4th in Hungary, the last Formula One race he began prior to checking favorable for the brand-new coronavirus and missing out on the subsequent 2 rounds at Silverstone.

If anybody marvelled at Perez’s strong return, with Canadian Racing Point group mate Lance Stroll certifying 5th, those around him were not.

“Not really,” stated group principal Otmar Szafnauer in a video conference. “He felt well in himself almost the entire time. He had a headache one day and he couldn’t understand why he wasn’t in the race car last race.

“He was working out in his apartment or condo while he was quarantined. So he was keeping fit, felt terrific. I do not wish to call him asymptomatic however it was quite close since he just had that headache sign for one day.

“If he didn’t have the virus would he have had the headache that day anyway? I don’t know. I’m not surprised… you’ve got to remember too that the drivers drive this track so often they know it like the back of their hand.”

Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya is the sole track utilized for pre-season …