As a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as the severe Western sanctions against Russia, international and local economists have been predicting a global food crisis and deficit since mid-March. It is clear that the longer the war lasts, the deeper the crisis will be. Russia is Armenia’s largest trade partner, including in the food market. Our trade turnover with Russia in 2021 amounted to 2 billion 629 million dollars. Russia accounts for 98.9% of the wheat imported to Armenia. This was the reason for the public panic in Armenia, when Russia temporarily banned the export of a number of food products, including grain: wheat, rye, barley, corn, as well as sugar and cane sugar. Despite that, the government assured in mid-March that there would be no food deficit in Armenia in the coming month.

As Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, “Aravot” tried to find out from this structure what steps are being taken as a partner to supply a certain amount of the mentioned goods to the EEU member states, particularly to Armenia, in order not to cause food shortage.

In response to our question, Artak Kamalyan, Member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission for Industry and Agro-Industrial Complex of the Eurasian Economic Commission, assures that the EEC’s focus is on providing the EEU countries with the necessary volume of agricultural products and foodstuffs.

According to him, on March 17, the EEC Council made a decision to exempt the import of a large group of goods, including food, from customs duties for six months. “Besides, at the March 22 sitting of the working group on operative supply of agricultural products held on the platform of the agrarian block of the Commission, the state bodies of the Union agreed to exchange information on the current needs of agri-food products, which is necessary for setting export quotas from Russia. as well as to fill the shortage of goods at the expense of the opportunities of the other partner countries of the union. ”

Mr. Kamalyan notes that a comprehensive analysis of the impact of sanctions on the economies of the EEU countries has not been carried out yet, as there are many factors that are difficult to assess in the short term. “Therefore, I think that at this moment it is unfounded and premature to assess the consequences of the restrictions. Today the priority task is to guarantee the interruption of the work of the enterprises of the agro-industrial complex in the Union and the prevention of the food deficit in the EEU market. I would like to emphasize that the EEU is the largest net exporter of agricultural products in the world, therefore, there is no danger of a shortage of vital goods. At the same time, in order to manage the risks arising from the application of sanctions in the EEU and to ensure food security, decisions are made to increase the stability of the member states’ economies.

The result of the work carried out on the EEC platform during the last 2 weeks is the adoption of a package of priority measures aimed at stabilizing the situation. These are joint measures for customs settlement, stabilization of financial markets and mutual settlements, and systemic development of the Union. “

Kamalyan cites the example: according to the decision of the EEC Council, meat, dairy products, vegetables, sunflower seeds, juices, sugar, cocoa powder, amino acids, starch and other food products are exempted from the import duty for six months. According to him, the same is used for products necessary for food production, for example, plant protection products, sugar, lysine (used to enrich animal feed and some nutrients).

“Besides, rapid response measures are taken and implemented to prevent obstacles and interruptions of mutual supplies, joint measures are introduced for the export of some agricultural products outside the EEU territory. The EEU countries were asked to submit to the commission the estimated annual production and consumption of wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye), barley, corn, sunflower oil and sugar, in order to form a corresponding balance, ”the minister said.

According to him, the demand of the population of Armenia for vegetable oil can be completely covered by supplies from the union countries, in particular, from Russia. “Taking into account the ongoing work both at the level of the relevant national agencies and at the level of the commission, there is no shortage of food products and fodder in the EEU market.”

Although the EEC is not under the jurisdiction of the regular cargo transportation problems at the Upper Lars checkpoint, we still asked Artak Kamalyan whether the EEC is concerned that the delivery of goods in both directions, including food, is delayed for a long time, there is a shortage of goods in the market. What measures can the commission take to alleviate the problem?

In response, Kamalyan says that the EEC does not have the tools to resolve the issue of the interstate level at the Upper Lars checkpoint, however, according to him, the commission is working to improve the transport and logistics supply chains and simplify the procedures for transporting goods. “For example, the issue of forming a concept for the formation of the EEU product distribution system is currently being worked out, which, in addition to reducing transaction costs for agricultural producers, will increase the level of physical access to food for the population of the Union. The implementation of the concept will allow member states to eliminate the opacity of the logistics chain, increase storage capacity, create a unified system for decision-making and management of product flows. One of the expected effects will be the discovery of the export potential of our countries. The Common Distribution Network will expand the geography of Union products around the world by delivering supplies to more remote areas. ”

Nelli BABAYAN

“Aravot” daily

06.04.2022: