Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday stated the when semi-autonomous city no longer has any separation of powers– a system discovered in liberal democracies to make sure that legislators and judicial systems stay totally free of executive control.

Echoing judgment Chinese Communist Party teaching for the rest of mainland China, president Lam informed reporters: “There is no separation of powers in Hong Kong. Our high degree of autonomy doesn’t mean we have total autonomy.”

“Our executive, legislative, and judicial arms of government aren’t separate as they would be … in a constitutional political system,” she stated.

“Any power we enjoy here in Hong Kong is granted to us by the central leadership [in Beijing].”

Lam’s remarks are the starkest admission given that China enforced an exorbitant nationwide security program on Hong Kong that the city is no longer considered a different jurisdiction, which the judgment Chinese Communist Party is now treating it like anywhere else in China.

Hong Kong was guaranteed the extension of its standard liberties of press and association, in addition to judicial self-reliance, under the terms of the 1997 handover contract.

