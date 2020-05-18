No rush with Benbatl following Dubai World Cup cancellation | Racing News

Saeed bin Suroor will take his time in planning for steady star Benbatl.

A triple Group One winner on turf, the six-year-old proved his toughness and flexibility earlier this yr in switching to filth, successful a Group Two at Meydan earlier than working an enormous race to be third within the inaugural Saudi Cup, the world’s richest race.

He had been scheduled to run within the Dubai World Cup in March, however the showpiece assembly was cancelled as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Bin Suroor mentioned: “He’s doing good. He was completely flying in Dubai and the prepared for the Dubai World Cup. But the race was cancelled and he has had a straightforward time.

“He’s not going to run till the second half of the season in England and we’ll make a plan to see for the longer term. He’s having a break as he ran in Dubai and Saudi Arabia and we have to take care of him for the large races coming.

“We’ll see (about Royal Ascot), we’ll maintain the choices open. He’s actually a troublesome horse. I assumed he was going to win the Dubai World Cup, the best way he labored and educated and appeared. He was prepared after the Saudi Cup.

“He handles either surface really well.”