‘No retreat from filling the Renaissance Dam and no war with Sudan’ – Middle East Monitor

The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abe Ahmed mentioned that “the decision to fill the Renaissance Dam is irreversible.” He added that Addis Ababa will go to war with Sudan as the two nations “agree on the settlement of border disputes.”

He added that his nation shouldn’t be searching for to hurt others, mentioning that the Renaissance Dam is principally aimed toward the improvement of Ethiopia, in line with statements broadcasted by Al-Arabiya TV channel.

As far as the pressure on the borders with Sudan is worried, he mentioned: “We will not go to war with Sudan, and the two countries have agreed upon settling the border disputes.”

Earlier, the Ethiopian minister of irrigation revealed a current picture of the dam displaying the progress of building, with negotiations nonetheless ongoing between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.

Ethiopia official: ‘Egypt mobilises oppositionists in Oromia to ignite chaos, block dam project’