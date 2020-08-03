No regrets over defensive driving in British GP

The Haas motorist came under fire from Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo for some late defensive moves as they fought for position at Silverstone on Sunday.

And while he accepts that the 2 manoeuvres were on the edge, he is clear that he left sufficient area for his competitors– and not did anything that Max Verstappen had not tried in current years.

Grosjean stated that the absence of any particular guidelines prohibiting such late blocks, when Verstappen had actually got away with comparable methods, indicated he felt he was entitled to drive in that way.

“I think a few years ago we really wanted to put a rule in place that you can’t move on the braking point after some of Max’s defending, but there weren’t any rules put in action,” he discussed

“So yeah, I pushed a bit the limit today, got a warning, but I don’t regret anything. You know I tried to do the best I can.”

Grosjean did not believe his relocations were as remarkable as others constructed out, specifically since he was clear about just how much track area he left both Sainz and Ricciardo.

“I think in both cases I moved a little bit late, but I always left the car width,” he stated.

“They wish to clarify the truth that we can stagnate that late, which I concur with, however there were no genuine guidelines ahead of time and Max Verstappen utilized it a lot throughout his racing, so I believed why not?

“Why can’t I take …