No Raffle Prize at Ascot | Racing News

Raffle Prize won’t make a fast reappearance at Royal Ascot following her below-par effort within the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

Last yr’s Queen Mary winner was dominated out of a return to the Royal assembly after the Mark Johnston-trained three-year-old did not beat a rival within the fillies’ Classic at Newmarket.

Plans have been placed on maintain for the daughter of Slade Power till she returns to her finest at dwelling.

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, mentioned: “It was very disappointing. She missed the break and was on the again foot early on and he or she simply by no means appeared snug. Nothing bodily apparent has come to gentle since, so it is rather a lot again to the drafting board together with her.

“You will not see her any time any time quickly and he or she won’t be going to Royal Ascot.

“We will try to make sure she is right in herself at home before going again.”

Though it was Raffle Prize’s first try over a mile, Johnston believes the journey was to not blame for her defeat.

He mentioned: “She did not appear to be a Queen Mary winner that was cantering throughout them at midway after which folded.

“If something she regarded like she was struggling to put as much as them. I believe we simply need to put a line by it.

“You can’t take away what she achieved as a two-year-old, but it is disappointing when a flagship horse runs like that.”

Stablemate Rose Of Kildare, who completed forward of Raffle Prize in ninth, might have one other crack at a Classic with an outing within the German 1000 Guineas a doable goal, journey restrictions allowing.

Johnston mentioned: “Rose Of Kildare wasn’t disgraced at all. I assumed three out she would drop away and be outclassed, however to be truthful she caught on nicely to complete in a bunch of 4 horses between sixth and ninth.

“We thought she could be up to winning a German Guineas which is a race we have won for the past two seasons and nothing would put us off that. The only thing at the moment is logistically it might be quite tricky.”

Should a visit to Germany fail to materialise on Sunday week, then a step up in journey might beckon for the twin Group Three-winning daughter of Make Believe.

Johnston added: “If we will not go to Germany we’ll look at different choices at dwelling.

“We usually are not ruling out making an attempt her over a mile and 1 / 4. On pedigree she ought to be capable to get that journey.

“At the top level over a mile, those better horses just have too much toe for her.”