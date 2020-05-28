No prom? No problem: Raleigh 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Seven-year-old Curtis Rogers is shortly turning into Raleigh’s largest promenade king.

“I planned it out because Rachel probably wanted to see me a lot,” Curtis stated. “She also is one of the best people I’ve known.”

Curtis who hadn’t seen his nanny, Rachel Chapman, in two months due to COVID-19, wished to throw her a promenade.

“I was kind of like bummed putting my dress on because I was sad; I don’t get to wear it to my senior prom,” Chapman stated. “After leaving it and having that time with him because it was the first time I had seen him in two months, it was like, really fun, and I’m really glad that he did that.”

Curtis’ mom, Elissa, stated her son spared no particulars.

“He was very excited and wanted to make sure everything was just right and get his suit on and pick out his bowtie that matched her dress,” she stated. “It was really cute. He was really excited for it to start and make sure he was ready to impress her.”

Curtis had the entire evening deliberate out from their favourite after-school snack — peanut butter and apples — as an appetizer to utilizing a pool noodle to take care of a protected social distance and having Google function the DJ enjoying Rachel’s favourite songs.

“First he was waiting outside when we got there with the pool noodle and then he led me into the backyard,” Rachel stated. “He had all my favorite foods and everything. I could tell he put a lot of thought into it.”

Curtis’ mother spoke extremely of Rachel.

“They’re awesome together,” Elissa stated. “They have tons of fun. She’s really become a special part of our family. We love her. She’s awesome.”

It was a special day for a special nanny.

“Rachel is one of our favorite people and she also helps around the house a lot,” Elissa stated. “So, Rachel’s like the best nanny ever.”