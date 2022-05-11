No precipitation is expected on the night of May 13-15, 16.

A thunderstorm is expected in the capital this evening, on the afternoon of May 12-16.

In the regions this afternoon, on the night of May 12, on the 13th, in the afternoon of the 15th in some regions, in the afternoon of the 12th and 16th in most of the regions rain and thunderstorms are expected, hail is possible in some parts.

No precipitation is expected on the night of May 14, 15 և 16.

The wind will be 2-5 m / s in the west, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 15-20 m / s.

The air temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees in the afternoon of May 12, then will gradually rise by 4-6 degrees, in Lori, Tavush, Syunik and Artsakh by 8-10 degrees.