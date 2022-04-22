No precipitation is expected in the capital today, April 23-27.

No precipitation is expected in the regions today, on April 23, 24, 25, 26, 27.



In the afternoon of April 25, short-term rain and thunderstorm are expected in some regions.



The wind will be south-western 2-5 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 15-20 m / s. The air temperature will gradually rise by 2-3 degrees in the afternoon of April 22-24.