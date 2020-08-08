No precipitation expected in Armenia on the weekend – Panorama

No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of August 8 and on 9-10 August.

Some areas of the nation will see showers and thunderstorms on 11-12 August, the Ministry of Emergency scenarios reports.

During thunderstorms wind speed might rise to 20-25 m/s, with hailstorm possible in different locations.

South- west wind speed is 3- 8 m/s.

On August 9-10, temperature levels will slowly increase by 2- 4 degrees, visiting 3- 5 degrees on August 11-13

No precipitation is anticipated in Armenia’s capital Yerevan from August 8-13