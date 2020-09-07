No positive tests for sixth straight week By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars
The NHL had no positive COVID-19 tests for the sixth straight week, the league announced Monday.
A total of 2,534 tests were administered from Aug. 30-Sept. 5, with all 52 members of each club’s traveling parties, including players, tested daily.
The number of tests administered dropped from 4,644 two weeks ago as teams were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs and left the bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto.
Just four teams — the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders — remain in the Stanley Cup playoffs, all of them now housed in Edmonton as the season nears its end.
–Field Level Media
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion…