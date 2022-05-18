"No police officer will hit unnecessarily and will not resort to any extreme measures" ․ Ara Fidanyan |: Morning

“Such cases are exceptional cases. We must also take into account the situation that is created at the moment towards the police officer on duty. “Naturally, no police officer will hit unnecessarily and will not resort to any extreme measures,” said RA Deputy Chief of Police Ara Fidanyan in a conversation with journalists in the parliament today, referring to the cases of beatings of citizens by police these days.

“Bringing in is itself a use of force. Citizens try to resist the police when they are detained. Yes, we have registered such cases, they are possible. There are few such cases, although they shout so much that disproportionate force is used. We have 31 cases of official investigation at the moment, not only related to the use of disproportionate force. Materials are being prepared in 20 cases, a criminal case has been initiated in both cases. “Both are connected with being hit by a police officer,” said Ara Fidanyan.

In response to the remark that you hint whether the policeman has the right to strike, he said ․ “He has no right to strike, but the emotional background must be taken into account.” Ara Fidanyan expressed conviction that during this period the police acted with high professionalism.

Luiza SUKIASYAN