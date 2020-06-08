No plans to perform coronavirus tests at homes, Armenia’s health authorities say – Panorama

A total of 4,500 coronavirus patients are currently receiving home treatment, Armenian Ministry of Health spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan told Panorama.am on Monday.

Asked perhaps the ministry is considering testing people with coronavirus-like symptoms at their domiciles, she gave a negative answer.

“At the moment, a procedure for home treatment is being developed; we will publicize it in the near future,” Nikoghosyan said.

The health authorities have stopped hospitalizing or isolating people showing mild symptoms of herpes or none at all since May 22.

Due to the absence of home testing, the infected citizens mainly utilize the public transport or have a taxi to go to hospital to be tested for the condition, with the chance of infecting another person on the way.

The health authorities must have spotted this issue but it’s yet unclear why no measures are being taken to handle it.

Speaking at a discussion previously June 4, Melanya Shmavonyan, an associate professor at the YSMU Chair of Infectious Diseases, warned against utilization of any medication, including antibiotics, if a coronavirus patient shows no symptoms. “The easiest way for the individuals who’ve come into contact with a coronavirus patient is to take excellent care of themselves and visit a doctor in case of experiencing any health condition changes,” she said.

Armenia’s coronavirus tally reached 13,325 on Monday, with 4,099 recoveries and 211 deaths. The amount of active cases is 8,943.