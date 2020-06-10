No plans this weekend? You’re heading to a festival

Interiors editor Jessica Doyle will assist you spruce up your backyard to festival requirements, whether or not you have got simply a cabbage patch or fields that roll on for acres. (Those of us with teeny-tiny balconies are additionally catered for.)

Top street-food distributors (who would in any other case have been cooking up a storm at Wilderness and Glastonbury) have ready you the proper back-garden-festival menu, from halloumi fries to vegan tacos and cookie ice-cream sandwiches; Radio 2’s Zoë Ball has created her final playlist (count on The Rolling Stones, Harry Styles and Aretha Franklin), which can be obtainable on Spotify; and floral stylist Willow Crossley explains how to make the must-have bohemian festival accent – a floral headdress with ribbons (eat your coronary heart out Sienna Miller).

Josie Da Bank, co-curator of Camp Bestival, suggests getting the entire household concerned. ‘We’re all craving a break from routine and being exterior will change the household dynamics,’ she says. ‘Maybe build a little fire and toast marshmallows. Brave the elements, just as you would at the real thing – there’s nothing like snuggling below a gazebo with a pint within the backyard to get that festival really feel.’ And after all there’s festival fashion trend and sweetness, too.

Visit Stella’s Instagram web page this Saturday at 11.30am for an e-tutorial on glitter make-up for grown-ups and on Sunday at 11am for a video information to making that Willow Crossley headdress. And if you happen to’re self-isolating alone, stream your festival on Zoom so you may throw it open to pals and household – and invite the remainder of us, too. Make mine a mojito.