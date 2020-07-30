No place for violence and vandalism against Armenians in California, Consul General Baibourtian says – Panorama

Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian held a conference on Wednesday with the Chief of Police of Glendale CarlPovilaitis As the Consulate General of Armenia reports, the conference took place at the Glendale Police Department and dealt with problems of bilateral interest.

Ambassador Armen Baibourtian informed Carl Povilaitis on the constant attacks started by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border along with cases of vandalism and attacks at Armenians by Azeris in the United States and around the globe. The Consul General mentioned that there is no place for violence against Armenians and vandalism in California and somewhere else.

The Chief of Police, in turn, kept in mind that making sure the security of Glendale locals stays a concern for the law enforcement officer.