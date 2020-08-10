‘No Other Country Has This Testing Insanity’

Microsoft’s billionaire creator and vaccine enthusiast Bill Gates stated Sunday that President Trump’s action to the coronavirus pandemic was “mind-blowing because you can’t get the federal government to improve the testing.”

During an interview on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” host Zakaria asked, “How do you explain the fact that the richest country on earth, that spends per capita maybe two to three times as much on health care as all the other rich countries in the world, seems to be kind of at the bottom of the pile of the advanced countries in the world in being able to handle this pandemic, what would be your answer?”

Gates details the Trump administration’s “mistakes”

COVID testing appears to be Bill Gates’ primary criticism. Gates reacted, “Well, it took a number of mistakes. And I wouldn’t have predicted that we would do so poorly. You know, our Center for Disease Control is the best group of epidemiologists in the world. In fact, everyone relies on them.”

“But a variety of missteps by the U.S. and then the political atmosphere meant that we didn’t get our testing going,” the benefactor …