No One Knows Why Binance.US Is Down Right Now

Binance United States, the United States branch of significant crypto exchange Binance, decreased suddenly onAug 7 around 15: 26 UTC time.

“At 11:26am EST, we noticed our systems not functioning as intended,” Binance United States tweeted onAug 7.

The tweet included:

“To protect our users, we will be stopping trading, order processing, buy crypto, deposits, and withdrawals. We will let users cancel their orders 30min before we reopen trading. We expect this will take 6 hours.”

The platform followed up with a subsequent tweet, verifying all funds as guaranteed, secured by the business’s Secure Asset Fund, likewise referred to as “SAFU.”

Cointelegraph connected to Binance United States for extra information, however got no action since press time. This short article will be upgraded appropriately ought to an action been available in.