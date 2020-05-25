No one can take Palestine’s lands – Middle East Monitor

Turkey’s president on Sunday reiterated his nation’s help for Palestine because the Muslim world celebrates Eid al-Fitr, the vacation marking the tip of the holy month of Ramadan.

“We will not allow the Palestinian lands to be offered to anyone else,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in a video message on Twitter addressed to US Muslims.

“I would like to reiterate that al-Quds Al-Sharif, the holy site of three religions and our first kiblah, is a red line for all Muslims worldwide,” Erdogan stated, referring to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, additionally recognized by Jews because the Temple Mount, and residential to the Christian Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The Turkish President added:

It is obvious that the worldwide order has lengthy failed to provide justice, peace, serenity, and order.

President @RTErdogan’s message for U.S. Muslims on Eid al-Fitr: “I congratulate my American Muslim brothers and sisters’ Eid al-Fitr on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Turkey.” pic.twitter.com/WvwGq53P79 — Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) May 24, 2020

“Last week we witnessed that a new occupation and annexation project, which disregards Palestine’s sovereignty and international law, was put into action by Israel,” he added.

Israel has stated it is going to annex components of the West Bank on July 1, as agreed to between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the top of the Blue and White occasion.

The plan has drawn outrage worldwide, and particularly sharp condemnation in Turkey.

The West Bank, together with East Jerusalem, is seen as occupied territory beneath worldwide legislation, thus making all Jewish settlements there – in addition to the deliberate annexation – unlawful.

READ: EU won’t recognise unilateral Israel annexation of West Bank