No one can prove when exactly the coronavirus peak may come – Pashinyan – Panorama

“The session at the Commandant’s Office addressed number of scenarios to handle the epidemic situation in Armenia – total lockdown, introducing patrol hours, ban on certain economic activities among other things,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated after the regular meeting at the Commandant’s Office.

As the PM detailed, he’s not satisfied with any of the discussed measures for being unsure of their efficiency.

“We expect the peak of coronavirus infections in late June. However, the question remains there are no any substantiated and reasonable data suggesting the peak will arrive in June, not in October or in February 2020. With this run mind, there are still many uncertainties,” Pashinyan stressed.

The PM assessed the epidemic situation in the country as dire which continues deteriorating. At the current stage, per Pashinyan, the only means to fix mitigate the situation is through mass change of individual behaviors.