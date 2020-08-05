No New Positive COVID-19 Tests For Marlins, Cardinals

8: 39 pm: The Cardinals have actually been cleared to take a trip and go back to the field, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch tweets. They remain in line to resume their season Friday.

10: 12 am: There was lastly some great news on the coronavirus front, with Jon Heyman of MLB Network reporting (Twitter links) the current test arises from 2 hard-hit groups. Neither the Marlins nor the Cardinals signed up any new positive tests for COVID-19

That suggests that the Marlins will lastly return to action this night. That had actually been the expectation, however the group still required to log another day with no new positive coronavirus tests.

The Marlins eventually had 18 gamers test positive, gutting their active lineup. They’ll hope there isn’t another infection hiding in the clubhouse while going back to action with a totally various lineup.

As for the Cards, who had 7 positive gamer tests (to name a few in the company), they’re still waiting anxiously in a hotel inMilwaukee It’ll take another tidy set of tests prior to the group can return to the playing field, however that’s now an unique near-term possibility.

As Heyman notes, theSt Louis club might resume useFriday That would offer the league a complete 15- video game slate … if absolutely nothing goes askew in the meantime.