No new coronavirus cases after infected hairstylists saw 140 clients

The clients and the stylists all wore face coverings, and the salon had arrange different measures such as social distancing of chairs and staggered appointments, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department stated this week.

Of the 140 clients and 7 co-workers probably uncovered, 46 took checks that got here again unfavorable. All the others have been quarantined during the coronavirus incubation interval. The 14-day incubation interval has now handed with no new infections linked to the salon, county well being officers stated.

During the quarantine, county well being officers known as those that didn’t take the check twice a day to ask whether or not they had signs associated to Covid-19, stated Kathryn Wall, a spokeswoman for the Springfield-Green County Health Department.

County well being officers known as the outcomes encouraging, and stated they’re trying into the case for perception on how one can cease the unfold and assist with efforts on future analysis. “This is exciting news about the value of masking to prevent Covid-19,” stated Clay Goddard, the county’s director of well being. “We are studying more closely the details of these exposures, including what types of face coverings were worn and what other precautions were taken to lead to this encouraging result.” One hairstylist had labored with 56 clients on the salon whereas the second had seen 84 prospects and 7 coworkers. They went to the salon for about eight days ending on May 20. The salon saved impeccable information that made contact tracing potential, Goddard stated. But he cautioned concerning the dangers of overwhelming assets in such incidents. “We can’t have many more of these,” he stated final month. “We can’t make this a regular habit or our capabilities as a community will be strained.” In an announcement, Great Clips stated it welcomed the outcomes. “All customers who were tested for Covid-19 after visiting a franchised Great Clips salon in Springfield have confirmed negative test results. Together with our 1,100 independent franchisees, we care deeply about the well-being of customers, salon staff and the communities we serve, and we are grateful for the health of these individuals,” it said in a statement to CNN affiliate KYTV. , In Missouri, More than 112,000 folks have died from coronavirus within the United States, the place the variety of confirmed cases is greater than 2 million according to Johns Hopkins. In Missouri, the virus has killed more than 850 folks and infected over 15,000 others.

