No negotiations with US outside nuclear agreement framework – Middle East Monitor

Iran declined on Friday to carry out any negotiations with the US outside of the nuclear agreement framework.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the director of the workplace of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exposed this while discussing the current proposition of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, concerning his nation’s determination to play a moderating function in between Iran and the US for direct negotiations, according to Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

“We have no decision to negotiate with the Americans, and we have declared our position very clearly,” asserted Vaezi.

Vaezi kept in mind that Lavrov was not the only one who made such a proposition, however rather other nations searched for a service to this problem. He included: “The Americans should return to the nuclear agreement and talk within the framework of this agreement; otherwise any other measure will not succeed.”

The US withdrew in 2018 from the nuclear agreement reached by Iran and world powers in Vienna in 2015, Washington then re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

