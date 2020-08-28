‘No more hashtags, only change’: Nebraska men’s hoops takes social justice stand | Men’s Basketball

The declaration belonged to a huge day in Lincoln as the 2 most popular athletic programs at the University of Nebraska required action versus racial oppression (basketball) and took legal action against the Big Ten Conference for the chance to play this fall (football).

This isn’t the very first time the males’s basketball group has actually taken a strong stand on equality.

In February 2018, Nebraska’s gamers shared a merged message versus hate on social media simply days after a University of Nebraska-Lincoln trainee declaring to be “the most active white nationalist in the Nebraska area” published videos to his own social media that portrayed him discussing his desire to be violent.

The next day, gamers Evan Taylor and Glynn Watson discussed their response to the videos. For the remainder of the season, the group used black t-shirts with the words “Hate will never win” in white letters on the front.

While it’s uncertain what the next action is for this year’s Nebraska group, the Huskers Thursday did not practice, rather putting in the time to talk with each other and exercise how they wished to approach today’s declaration.