No mistake from Magical in Tattersalls Gold Cup | Racing News

Magical showed a cut above her competitors as she included another Group One to her tally in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Winner of the race in 2015 in its typical early season area, Magical had actually impressed on her very first trip of the project in the Pretty Polly Stakes and was dispatched the 2-9 favourite.

Aidan O’Brien chose to avoid a clash with Enable in Saturday’s King George in favour of keeping Magical closer to house and she delighted in little bit more than a workout gallop.

Ridden for simply the 2nd time by Wayne Lordan, who took the install in the 2018 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe when she was unplaced behind her old bane Enable, the jockey kept the strategies easy.

Soon in an early lead, Lordan pushed the button with 3 furlongs to run and absolutely nothing might opt for her.

Stablemate Sir Dragonet remained on from the rear to declare 2nd, with in 2015’s Irish Leger winner Search For A Song making late gains into 3rd.

Magical won by an eased-down 2 and a quarter lengths, with a more 2 lengths back to the 3rd.

Lordan stated: “That was great, it was a reward to get the trip on a filly like her.

“She leapt and she bowled away, she has a huge, simple action. When I came down at the 3, I had the ability to begin extending them.

” I believed in the last half-furlong she wasn’t even eliminating herself. She’s a top-class filly and I’m simply thrilled to get the trip on her.

“She hasn’t made it much in her races. She made it the last day and zinged along, today she was a bit more unwinded out there in front.

” I felt if anybody got to me, it would just assist me.

“I wouldn’t have a clue where she goes now, I was just lucky enough to get to sit on her today. That’s Aidan’s decision.”

When asked if she was up there with the leading fillies he had actually ridden, Lordan included: “She’s an extremely simple trip and has an extremely effective stride.

“From the minute you rest on her till you leave, she seems like she has an existence.

“She’s a high quality filly and she is certainly up there with the leading ones, we understand that by her kind, however you can’t simply single out one filly.

“At the moment she’s as good as what I will ride for the rest of the year.”