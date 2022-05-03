Home Armenia “No matter how much it is explained, this accusation will not be... Armenia “No matter how much it is explained, this accusation will not be understandable, as it should not be understandable.” Gorg Baghdasaryan about Robert Kocharyan’s accusation | Morning: By Thomas Delong - May 3, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “No matter how much it is explained, this accusation will not be understandable, as it should not be understandable.” Gorg Baghdasaryan about Robert Kocharyan’s accusation | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia During the meeting with Ambassador Luyo, Pambukhchyan offered to consider expanding cooperation in the field of population protection and disaster management | Morning: Armenia 26 servicemen killed in 44-day war received victim status | Morning: Armenia Metsamor resident ran over a 14-year-old boy, who died without regaining consciousness | Morning: Recent Posts “Serzh Sargsyan discussed a pure stage option ․ it’s a “trick” and not... The 2020 ‘great toilet paper panic’ made consumers more comfortable with ‘pantry loading’: Boxed... Donald Trump’s assault on mental health Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for the USA. There will be a meeting with... Besides Putin, Nikol Pashinyan will also meet with Mishustin, Volodin and Matvienko in Russia Most Popular Judge Boris Bashkhiyan will be released on May 7 Judge of the Syunik Region Court of First Instance Boris Bakhshiyan will be released. Judge Arsen Sardaryan, the judge's lawyer, said that Bakhshiyan would be... The circumstances of aiding and abetting the purchase and transportation of large quantities of... An investigation carried out at the RA Investigative Committee's Main Cases Investigation Department revealed the circumstances of a 35-year-old man attempting to assist in... 209 citizens were detained in Yerevan, 8 in Gegharkunik, 6 in Ararat and Aragatsotn,... The police continues to detain the citizens who blocked different streets in Yerevan and the regions. "As of 6 p.m., 209 citizens from different parts... Rain is expected for a short time, the air temperature will gradually rise by... In the territory of the republic in the afternoon of May 3, at night of 4, in the evening, from 5-8 to time from... The Armenian side rejected the issue of redefining the borders with Turkey ․ ... We do not see readiness to take steps from Turkey in the short term, Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign...