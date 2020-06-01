No mass coronavirus testing of Armenian government members planned, says PM’s spox – Panorama

No mass coronavirus testing of the Armenian government members and the prime minister’s employees is deliberate, PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said in a Facebook submit on Monday.

Her remarks got here after the premier’s coronavirus check outcomes got here again optimistic on Monday morning. Pashinyan’s household members have additionally examined optimistic for Covid-19.

Mane Gevorgyan stated that if vital, a testing will likely be carried out upon medical directions.

“The government members who have had contact with the prime minister have observed the established rules, i.e. wearing face masks, keeping social distancing, using disinfectants, etc.,” she wrote.

According to the spokesperson, Nikol Pashinyan continues to work remotely from his residence, participating in consultations and discussions. “The premier is feeling well,” she added.