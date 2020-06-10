No Man’s Sky is adding crossplay for Xbox One, PC, and PS4

No Man’s Sky is heading to Xbox Game Pass on June 11th, together with a Windows 10 model. Developer Hello Games announced that, starting tomorrow, the sport will probably be obtainable with cross-platform multiplayer, that means PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC gamers will be capable to journey collectively.

Since the sport’s launch in 2016, Hello Games has continued to considerably enhance upon No Man’s Sky with further content material, multiplayer, and extra. “Making No Man’s Sky available to vast new audiences, and allowing those audiences to come together, has been something we’ve been building towards for a long time,” developer Sean Murray wrote on the sport’s web site. With crossplay, gamers will be capable to be part of teams collectively, commerce, construct, chat, and extra. They’ll additionally be capable to determine what platform their pals are utilizing with in-game icons.

Cross-platform multiplayer is nonetheless uncommon; solely a handful of titles, equivalent to Need for Speed Heat, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Minecraft, supply it. “A tremendous amount of work has gone into this update and the underlying technology and systems,” Murray wrote. “We’ve moved to an entirely new networking architecture, with more flexibility for the future, allowing players to play together regardless of platform.” The staff will proceed to work on new content material updates, “large and small.”