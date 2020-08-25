‘No legal justification and reasoning’: Armenian lawyer critical of ‘merger plan’ to abolish Constitutional Court – Armenian News

In an interview withTert am, a member of the Chamber of Advocates slammed the proposed constitutional reform for eliminating the high court and combining it with the Court of Cassation to develop a brand-new judicial body (i.e. – a Supreme Court).

Yervand Varosyan stated he deals with the concept, proposed by the federal government commission on constitutional reforms, as a politically inspired relocation “lacking any legal justification and reasoning”.

The legal representative likewise revealed remorse that the Constitutional Court’s genuine activity stays mostly unidentified to the general public regardless of its previous history of 25 years. Varosyan remembered that the high court dealt with ratings and hundreds of cases to which the Cassation Court was unable to use a service. Meantime he kept in mind that even today the Constitutional Court is typically needed to “correct the similar errors” by the lower judicial body.

“The legal consequences will be grave indeed in case of the courts’ unification, as issues of the kind will remain unresolved and hanging in the air. Hence, naturally, we will not not have another additional tribunal expected to settle similar cases. Instead, we will be creating some hybrid system for ourselves,” Varosyan he stated, alerting of the impending state security risks.

According to the supporter, individuals behind the kind of choices – made in …