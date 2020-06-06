‘NO KNEELING!’ Donald Trump launches attack on NFL players who disrespect flag

The NFL has been broadly criticised for its remedy of Colin Kaepernick. In 2016, Kaepernick knelt through the enjoying of the nationwide anthem in protest towards racism and police brutality within the US, a protest that the NFL refused to endorse. The quarterback was then left unemployed after he departed the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 when his contract expired. Later that 12 months, Kaepernick sued the NFL, accusing them of colluding to maintain him out of the sport. The grievance was settled out of court docket.

Mr Goodell, the NFL’s commissioner, mentioned he could be in contact with particular person players who had voiced considerations in regards to the league.

On Friday, among the NFL’s most high-profile black players, together with Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes and Odell Beckham Jr, posted a passionate video message on Twitter: