‘No justice, no peace’: Tens of thousands protest against racism across UK despite coronavirus warnings

Across the UK, tens of thousands joined Black Lives Matter protests calling for an finish to systemic racism and police brutality, despite calls from the federal government to remain at dwelling.

In London, demonstrators held up indicators studying “racism is a pandemic”, “silence is violence”, and “the time to change was yesterday.”

Starting in Parliament Square, crowds marched by way of Whitehall in addition to in the direction of the US embassy in Nine Elms.





The ambiance early on was peaceable and welcoming, however the anger against the police and the federal government – each within the UK and the US – was clear.

“No justice, no peace, no racist police,” the gang chanted. “Boris Johnson is a racist, Donald Trump is a racist.”

As night drew in, tensions started to mount. Some threw bottles at officers in protecting gear, whereas mounted police drew again some demonstrators alongside Whitehall.

One feminine officer was knocked off her horse, which then bolted – sending crowds of individuals scattering.

The Metropolitan police stated that the officer was in hospital for non-life threatening accidents. As of midnight on Saturday, 14 individuals had been arrested on the London protest and police reported 10 officers injured.

Ahead of the occasion, police chiefs and the house secretary pleaded to the general public to remain indoors for worry of spreading coronavirus, and though many wore masks at Saturday’s protest, there was little social distancing.

Placards carried by demonstrators referenced the coronavirus disaster, with one which stated: “There is a virus greater than Covid-19 and it’s called racism.”

“I can’t breathe” – George Floyd’s ultimate phrases – had been etched on a number of facemasks.

The common age of the gang in London appeared younger, though some households did attend with babies.





Sparked by the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis, who died after law enforcement officials knelt on his neck for 9 minutes on 25 May, the UK has witnessed mass demonstrations against racism and police brutality for the previous two weeks.

Protesters on Saturday demanded justice not just for Floyd’s demise, however for the killing of Mark Duggan, Breonna Taylor, Sarah Reed and Belly Mujinga.

Standing on a ledge overlooking the sq., 23-year-old Tamarra shouted “Black Lives Matter” by way of her megaphone, main the gang beneath her.

“When I was younger I was in social services and I did get in trouble with the police. I’ve been hurt by the police. I was pinned down and had a knee on my face when I was 14,” she advised The Independent.

“As a baby he in all probability didn’t damage me as a lot as George Floyd had it. I really feel I had some privilege being on this nation as a result of after I look again I feel I might have misplaced my life if I used to be in America.

“But when it was happening it felt like I was not relevant, you’re not part of the world, you’re just a little piece of s***t on their shoe, like nobody cares, like you’re nothing.”

She stated she hoped that the protests would power change throughout the system, in order that black individuals like her might turn out to be much less scared, and begin to construct up their religion within the police.

“We want the police to serve us and protect us, instead of murdering and stereotyping,” she added.

The UK police has confronted quite a few accusations of racism, with the 1999 MacPherson report printed after the homicide of Stephen Lawrence concluding these accountable had been “institutionally racist”. Nearly a decade on, statistics present that black individuals within the UK are nonetheless twice as more likely to die in police custody.

Many of these out demonstrating stated they had been repeatedly harassed by police, together with 25-year-old Michael.

“I’ve been stopped and searched numerous times, it’s frustrating,” he advised The Independent. “There’s so much that needs to be changed. A lot to do with education, our schools and how we raise our own kids.”

Another protester, who requested to not be named, stated he had lengthy misplaced observe of what number of instances he had been stopped and searched.

“When I was younger, going to the shops for my mum, I’d come back in handcuffs, just because you’re young and black, so you look suspicious. You fit a stereotype,” he stated.

As the protest tailed off in the direction of Vauxhall, members of the general public banged on pots and pans out of their home windows, akin to the weekly clap for NHS employees. Cars stopped alongside the street and beeped in time with chants of “Black Lives Matter”.

At one level, a few dozen or so police walked alongside protesters chanting “no justice, no peace, no racist police”.

Thousands additionally attended protests in Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow, Cardiff, Leicester – with Anthony Joshua attending in his dwelling city of Watford.

Several hundred marchers gathered in Newcastle, whereas thousands extra watched a web-based protest organised within the north east. A march can also be deliberate for Sunday outdoors the US embassy.

For Sonia, from east London, the BLM motion is “fundamental” to making a paradigm shift within the UK.

left Created with Sketch.







1/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, in reminiscence of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 whereas in police custody within the US metropolis of Minneapolis PA 2/79 A woman wears a face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 3/79 People are seen by a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester REUTERS 4/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 5/79 Children pose for his or her household in entrance of discarded placards fastened on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester Getty Images 6/79 People shout slogans throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 7/79 Demonstrators in Leicester REUTERS 8/79 A demonstrator holds up a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 9/79 A demonstrator gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester REUTERS 10/79 A mounted police officer raises their baton as police horses journey alongside Whitehall, previous the doorway to Downing Street, in an try to disperse protestors gathered in central London AFP through Getty Images 11/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 12/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally march on Vauxhall Bridge Road, London PA 13/79 Protesters maintain up indicators as they march alongside a street throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 14/79 People climbing on prime of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 15/79 Children pose for a photograph throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 16/79 Demonstrators maintain placards as they attend a protest march to the US Embassy in London AFP through Getty Images 17/79 Protesters show close to the the US Embassy in Nine Elms in London Getty Images 18/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 19/79 Demonstrators carrying protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester Reuters 20/79 A demonstrator is seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 21/79 Demonstrators are seen as law enforcement officials look on throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing avenue in London REUTERS 22/79 Demonstrators are seen wth police liaison officers throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Luton REUTERS 23/79 A protest at Parliament Square in London EPA 24/79 A demonstrator in Leicester REUTERS 25/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 26/79 Demonstrators carrying protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 27/79 Demonstrators block visitors outdoors Victoria Station AP 28/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Custom House Square, Belfast PA 29/79 Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 30/79 Protesters maintain placards as they attend an illustration in Parliament Square AFP through Getty Images 31/79 Demonstrators throw flares above a police line throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 32/79 People climbing on prime of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 33/79 Demonstrators increase their fingers dealing with law enforcement officials after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 34/79 People are seen inserting placards on a fence in London REUTERS 35/79 A demonstrator is seen with a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 36/79 An indication alternatively naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ in Glasgow. Activists have put up names of black individuals and civil rights activists all through historical past alongside avenue names across the Scottish centre as half of the continued worldwide demonstrations following the demise of George Floyd PA 37/79 Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 38/79 Demonstrators collect outdoors Downing Street AP 39/79 Demonstrators kneel dealing with law enforcement officials after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 40/79 Demonstrators lay on the pavement throughout a Black Lives Matter rally at Trafalgar Square AP 41/79 A protester stands on bus cease and raises their hand throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 42/79 Protesters holding placards collect in Manchester Getty Images 43/79 A person gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter march in in London AP 44/79 Girls maintain placards in London AP 45/79 A demonstrator in Parliament Square REUTERS 46/79 A demonstrator carrying a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 47/79 A protest placard is affixed to the plinth of a statue of the Duke of Wellington on the second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 48/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Deansgate, Manchester PA 49/79 Demonstrators stage a Black Lives Matter Protest in Leicester metropolis centre EPA 50/79 A demonstrator factors in the direction of a mounted police officer laying within the street after being unseated from their horse, throughout an illustration on Whitehall, close to the doorway to Downing Street AFP through Getty Images 51/79 A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) protest at Parliament Square EPA 52/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 53/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 54/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 55/79 Protests at Parliament Square in London EPA 56/79 A demonstrator holds a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 57/79 Demonstrators maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 58/79 Protesters maintain placards as they march by way of central London Getty Images 59/79 Demonstrators in Parliament Square REUTERS 60/79 Protesters kneel as they maintain placards throughout an illustration in Manchester AFP through Getty Images 61/79 A mom and son maintain up an indication throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 62/79 A protest march in Manchester AFP through Getty Images 63/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London Gemma Fox/The Independent 64/79 Demonstrators are seen standing on prime of a bus cease carrying protecting face masks and face coverings because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS 65/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 66/79 Demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester are seen by a mural of George Floyd REUTERS 67/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 68/79 A demonstrator is seen carrying a protecting face masks because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS 69/79 Protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 70/79 Demonstrators with a flare are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing avenue in London REUTERS 71/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 72/79 Protesters maintain up indicators throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 73/79 A protester raises his arm throughout a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 74/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 75/79 Placards are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 76/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 77/79 Protesters holding placards collect on the Queen Victoria monument for a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 78/79 Protesters maintain placards as they attend an illustration in Manchester AFP through Getty Images 79/79 A lady kneels throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in London AP

“Nothing has changed in hundreds of years, there’s constant oppression, systematic oppression, for too long people have felt comfortable to talk about something that is insidious and part of the fabric of our society today,” she advised The Independent..

“It’s about love. We have to unite. It’s not about making individuals really feel alienated, it’s about educating, and making an attempt to minimise ignorance.

“We need to be shown that all lives matter, and that black lives matter.”