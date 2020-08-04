No human rights progress in Lebanon since 2015, says HRW – Middle East Monitor

Lebanon has failed to make positive progress on human rights issues since 2015, a new report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) says.

The publication, which was submitted to the United Human Rights Council, is part of a precursor to next year’s universal periodic review and claims Lebanese authorities have failed to make progress on recommendations which surfaced in the country’s last review, in 2015.

These included allowing freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, preventing torture and ill treatment of detainees and advancing women’s, refugees’ and migrant workers’ rights.

Though Lebanon, HRW says, has consistently supported recommendations to improve the human rights situation in the country, authorities have failed to enforce the measures.

Despite supporting recommendations to protect peaceful protesters, Lebanon’s security forces have acted with excessive force and impunity in recent months, arbitrarily attacking demonstrators with water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and in some instances, live ammunition, according to the HRW report.

Meanwhile, though Lebanon criminalised torture in a 2017 anti-torture law, the practice remains prevalent, but perpetrators continually escape being held to account.

