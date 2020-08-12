No human pyramids in Mumbai’s ‘Lord Krishna’ festival due to coronavirus By Reuters





By Shilpa Jamkhandikar

MUMBAI (Reuters) – There were no human pyramids in Mumbai’s Janmashtami festival commemorating Lord Krishna on Wednesday, which generally brings in thousands onto the streets, due to a rise in coronavirus in India, with more than 60,000 cases reported in 24 hours.

“This year, the celebration will be symbolic,” stated Ram Kadam, a state legislator who arranges one such event in Mumbai.

“We will simply have posters cheering on physicians and nurses, and will hope to the Lord to assist us conquer this pandemic.

Usually Hindus in Mumbai kind human pyramids and attempt to break a pot of curd at the top. Folklore states Krishna formed pyramids with buddies to break pots of butter or curd hung from ceilings so they might take the contents.

Kadam stated there would be no public celebrations in Mumbai this year. State federal governments have actually secured down on events given that a stringent lockdown was enforced in India on March 25.

On Tuesday, in a video-conference with local leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for states like Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is capital, to increase coronavirus screening and concentrate on contact tracing and seclusion, stating it was essential in managing the spread of the break out.

But soft celebrations impact countless …